Sunderland walkers stride out to raise awareness of autism

Hundreds of people are expected to put their best feet forward in Sunderland to raise awareness of autism.

The Walk for Autism event will be held at Herrington Country Park tomorrow.

Last year's Walk for Autism at Herrington Country Park.

Walkers will be registering from 10.30am and striding out at 11am.

Autism is not always talked about and it can’t always be seen, but through the walk families, children, young people and adults affected by autism will be letting the region know they are there.

The annual event, organised by the NEAS, North East Autism Society, will see hundreds of people gathering in the country park to mark World Autism Awareness Month and to make a difference locally.

Organiser, Sophie Clarke, said: “We do lots of events throughout the year but this one is special – it lets people from the North East see and hear about autism from the very people who know about it most, and gives us a chance to raise much needed funds for on-the-ground autism-specific services. The walk is a truly autism-friendly event.”

Taking part in the event costs £5 for adults and children aged 15 and under attend for free.

Sophie said: “This year we have added some extra fun elements making the ideal fun, family day out.”

People can register in advance at www.ne-as.org.uk/walk-for-autism2017 or on the morning.

Participants trudging along the route can look forward to background music from DJ Jordy, an Easter egg hunt, chocolate treats en route and a visit from the NEAS mascot, Pawsum the Panda, who will congratulate everyone taking part with a certificate and creme egg.

While the aim of this event is to raise awareness of autism and to sign post people to the life-changing work of NEAS, eveyone is welcome to go along and join in.

The charity has also encouraged nurseries and toddler groups to support the walk, either joining in at Herrington Country Park or by holding their own Toddle for Autism.

NEAS said it believes by working together they can raise the profile and awareness of autism and promote the work of NEAS throughout the North East, improving the lives of families living with autism.