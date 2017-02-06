Sunderland van fire under investigation

Firefighters who tackled a van blaze in the early hours of the morning have confirmed the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews from Sunderland Central and North Moor fire stations were called to the incident in Marion Street, Sunderland, at 1.30am.

Firefighters spend nearly an hour putting out the fire using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets, before leaving the scene at 2.20am.

No one was injured, but a fire service spokeswoman confirmed the cause of the blaze is under investigation with police.