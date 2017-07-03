Sunderland University engineers a £1million investment

More than £1million is being ploughed into Sunderland University’s School of Engineering to deliver more graduates with the skills the North East manufacturing and engineering sectors need.

The engineering department is to benefit from additional capacity and improved teaching spaces at its site in the David Goldman building on the Sir Tom Cowie Campus at St Peter’s.

Sunderland University engineering graduate Blaine Huntington

New developments will include a dedicated mechanical lab, a fluid lab, demonstration space for hands-on teaching and a new manufacturing lab to bring students closer to the environment they will be employed in once they graduate.

Dr Rebecca Chandy, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, said: “My own passion for engineering inspired me to teach and motivate the next generation of engineers; the role of an engineer has so much to offer to the community, to the region and to the nation.

“We want to be a stepping stone for students pursuing a career in engineering, giving them a great experience on campus, raising their aspirations and helping them move forward to the next stage, whether that is through placement opportunities or supporting businesses to solve real-world problems.”

Blaine Huntington is graduate engineer with Hitachi Rail Europe in Newton Aycliffe. He said: “Anyone good at sciences who likes working with their hands, I would recommend that they do a degree in engineering – and Sunderland have a very good approach.

“Some of their investment is into the kind of equipment that will be there when graduates move into industry, having had as much exposure as possible to different kinds of equipment means you feel ready, come across more confident and knowledgeable.