Sunderland training firm JB Skills expands nationwide

A Sunderland training provider is going national.

JB Skills Training Ltd is working with leading funders including HIT and Serco, and with the funding stream from the European Social Fund and now has fifteen skills centers across the country.

We are opening new schools all the time, giving more and more people the chance to brush up on their basic Maths and English skills, making them more employable and giving them more options in their careers. Trevor Robinson

The organisation also partners with South Tyneside Council, Brooklands College, Steadfast and East Riding College amongst others meaning that thousands of people are either on or have completed an Entry level one to Level two Function Skills qualification in Maths and English.

It now has centres in London, Slough, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Boston, Doncaster, Leeds, Bradford, Darlington, and Newcastle and this week has also launched in Gateshead, Washington and Hartlepool.

The JB Skills qualification is also delivered out of centres in the Midlands, Luton and Northampton, meaning in total there are more than 25 tutors working for the company.

The team is also in the process of expanding in to new areas such as Liverpool and Preston and will be also venturing as far as afield as Southampton and Portsmouth over the coming weeks.

A mix of nationalities is signing up the courses to learn basic Maths and the English language, including Polish, Romanian, Latvian, Lithuanian and Italian.

Trevor Robinson is Functional Skills delivery manager at JB Skills and travels the length of the country ensuring the schools are set up properly, learners signed up correctly and that delivery is of the best quality.

“Functional Skills is just one of the training options offered by JB Skills but is one that is growing in strength on a weekly basis,” he said.

“We have learners signing up in the hundreds across the country and by the end of 2017 should have doubled both our intake and pass rate numbers to date.

More information is available at www.jb-skillstraining.co.uk