Sunderland tower blocks visited by fire crews in reassurance campaign

Residents of six Sunderland tower blocks received a visit from fire crews yesterday as part of a safety and reassurance campaign.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) launched the campaign following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which saw at least 80 people lose their lives last month.

Tyne and wear Fire and Rescue Service high rise safety campaign at Aberdeen Tower Silksworth. watch manager Shaun Makin,

Concerns have been raised about fire safety in high-rise buildings since the blaze at the West London tower block.

As a result of that, the fire service is visiting all of Sunderland’s buildings of six floors or more to reassure residents.

Yesterday, they were at Aberdeen Tower, in Amsterdam Road, and Echo Building, in West Wear Street, Amble Tower, in Amsterdam Road, Planet House, in West Street, Amalfi Tower, on Amsterdam Road, and Eglinton Tower, in Abbs Street.

Alan Robson, TWFRS assistant chief officer, said: “We know that following the terrible fire in Grenfell Tower, many residents in high rise homes have been concerned about fire safety in their buildings.

“The facts are that the levels of fire safety compliance in high-rise dwellings across Tyne and Wear is very high.

“But we also know that some residents have been unsettled by recent events, and we are here to provide them with the reassurance that they need.

“Since the tragedy we have been working with local authorities and other housing providers to support their fire safety responsibilities, as well as providing reassurance and fire safety information to residents.”

The Sunderland buildings are among 182 in Tyne and Wear which will be visited by TWFRS crews, Fire Safety and Prevention and Educations (P&E) teams.

The visits will continue today at Aldenham Tower, in Aldenham Road, and Dock Street Flats at 10.30am, while at 1.30pm, they will visit Australia Tower, on Aldenham Road, and Church Street North Flats.

Today’s visits will conclude at 3.30pm at Aden Tower, on Aldenham Road, and Devonshire Tower, in Abbs Street.

More of the city’s tower blocks will be visited on Wednesday.

At 10.30am, fire crews will be at Altrincham Tower, on Amsterdam Road, and Dame Dorothy Crescent Flats, in Dame Dorothy Crescent.

At 1.30pm, they will be at Astral House, in West Street, and Victor Street Flats, in Victor Street, while at 3.30pm, they will visit Solar House, in West Street, and Zetland Square Flats, in Zetland Square.

Darcy Court, in Darcy Street, will receive a visit at 10.30am on Thursday, followed three hours later by South Durham Court, in Besford Grove, and at 3.30pm at Hedworth Court, on Hudson Road.

Three of Sunderland’s high rise buildings will be visited on Friday – Londonderry Tower, in James William Street, at 10.30am, Lumley Tower, also on James William Street, at 1.30pm, and Lambton Tower, on Walton Lane, at 3.30pm.