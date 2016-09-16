Sunderland toddler’s fight with incurable disease inspires £15,000 to be raised to fund research

A family who launched a fundraising drive to support more research into a condition which will cut short their little boy’s life have raised £15,000.

Rob and Caroline Calvert were devastated when only child William was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an incurable muscle-wasting disease.

Rob and Caroline Calvert, of Craigshaw Square, Hylton Castle, Sunderland, pictured with their son William, who has just been dignosed with duchenne musclar dystrophy.

The condition means the three-year-old, who attends Castletown Primary, may not live long enough to see his 30th birthday.

The couple from Craigshaw Square, Hylton Castle, set themselves a challenge of raising £5,000 to create a charity which will raise funds to support research into the condition, and fund specialist equipment for the youngster.

However, in less than a year they smashed their target and now a cheque for £15,000 has been handed over to the Muscular Dystrophy Duchenne Research Breakthrough Fund.

Caroline, 28, a secondary school teacher, said: “When you see people going out their way and using their own time to organise fundraising events, it really is so overwhelming. I’ve had people contacting me asking if they can do dance nights, boxing clubs asking if they can raise money and people walking around in ‘I’m In For Will’ T-shirts, it’s just really nice and overwhelming that people care that much.

“The condition William has is such a horrible disease which can happen to anyone.”

The family are set to continue their fundraising venture with a number of events planned.

Donations to the fund can do so via the JustGiving page https://campaign.justgiving.com/charity/muscular-dystrophy/iminforwill