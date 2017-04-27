Sunderland thrill seekers get ready to take on pool’s mega inflatable challenge

Do you think you could tackle this crazy obstacle course?

The giant inflatable is set to put daredevils to the test as Wearside’s Olympic-sized pool launches its next feature.

The inflatable is set to welcome visitors to its first session.

Atlantis will be the first attraction of its kind in the region and will welcome its first thrill-seekers at Sunderland Aquatic Centre this weekend (SATURDAY APRIL 29).

The “mega inflatable” is made up of three different runs and is 21m long and 18m wide and challenges competitors to take on 18 different obstacles, with the course more than three times the size of a standard version.

Up to 60 people will be able to tackle it during each session, with over eights allowed to leap onto the structure set up over half the section of the 50m pool.

In addition to the open sessions, it can be hired for birthdays, with bosses looking to set up a smaller version during the week in time.

We strive to continually introduce new and thrilling facilities at our centres and we’re already receiving lots of positive comments from local people in the run up to its launch. Steve Dougal

It has already been put to the test by members of City of Sunderland Amateur Swimming Club and Sunderland City Dive Team as well as staff and family and friends of the centre.

Manager Steve Dougal, the general manager of the centre, said: “The sessions went down a storm and everyone had a great time.

“We’ve already had a number of people booked into the first weekend session and have had numerous inquiries for exclusive birthday parties.

“The sessions are safe for all aged, above eight years old, and will be fully lifeguarded at all times. “In addition, all users will be issued with a buoyancy aid so they can enjoy the full experience.

Steve Dougal, general manager of Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

“We strive to continually introduce new and thrilling facilities at our centres and we’re already receiving lots of positive comments from local people in the run up to its launch.”

The pool will continue to offer swimming lanes and other areas for families from 10.30am to 7pm on Saturdays and 8.30am to 7pm on Sundays, with the pool closed off to swimmers entirely during its gala events.

The inflatable sessions last 60 minutes long for each swimmer and will be set up from 1.30pm to 3pm and then 3pm to 4.30pm on Saturdays and then 2.30pm to 4pm and then 4pm to 5.30pm on Sundays.

Admission is £6.95 per person per session and visitors must be able to swim 25m and be comfortable in deep water.

Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

For further details call the Sunderland Aquatic centre on 03330 050 151.