Sunderland teen set to star in prestigious dance company show

A Sunderland teen is set to perform with the prestigious National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) this weekend.

Alex Thirkle will take to the stage along with the NYDC - known as the country’s flagship organisation for young dancers - at Dance City’s Theatre on Saturday.

Sunderland-born Alex Thirkle, is performing with the prestigious National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) .Photo by Gigi Giannella.

The 16-year-old, a pupil at Castle View Enterprise Academy, successfully auditioned for NYDC last year to star in their new piece, Tarantiseismic, choreographed by Damien Jalet.

Now in its fifth year, NYDC brings together the brightest talent from across England.

This year’s company of 39 young dancers are performing on a national tour at Plymouth, Newcastle, Leicester, Birmingham, Ipswich and Hull, as well as Latitude Festival.

Alex, who has been dancing since the age of 10, trained at Dance City on the Centre for Advanced Training (CAT) Programme which he joined in 2014.

The young star has previously performed with Dance Jam, in Sunderland and at Pulse, youth dance platform, making it through to both the Dance City and national U.Dance finals in 2017.

In September, he will join Dance City and Gateshead College’s Level 3 (BTEC) Dance Programme.

Anthony Baker, Dance City artistic director and joint CEO, said: “We’re very proud that Alex is performing with NYDC.

“He’s an extremely talented dancer who has an exciting career ahead of him.

“NYDC at Dance City always sells out, so this year we’ve added a matinée so even more people can see the company’s amazing work, which is always both impressive and entertaining.”

National Youth Dance Company, Tarantiseismic, is being performed at the Dance City Theatre, this Saturday, July 1, from 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50, or £9.50 for concessions and £7.50 for students and under 18s.

To book visit: www.dancecity.co.uk

Or call the ticket office on: 0191 261 0505.