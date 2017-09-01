Sunderland teen braves the shave for charity

A Wearside teenager faced the clippers to shave her hair for a cancer charity.

Jessica Kime, 17, joined in Macmillan Cancer's Brave the Shave campaign to raise money to provide all its services.

Jessica Kime before she faces the clippers.

The former Wellfield School pupil said if other people lose their hair through cancer treatment then she was prepared to have her's shaved off as well.

Jessica, who lives on the Ford Estate in the city with her partner, Brittany Swales, 19, has always had long hair, but was happy to have the chop for charity.

She said: "A relative of Brittany's is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, so I wanted to do something to show my support.

"A lot of people are embarrassed to go out because their hair has fallen out, so this is my way of saying I am with them."

Sun FM's Danni Moore shaves Jessica Kime's hair while her partner, Brittany Swales and mum, Belinda Kime, look on.

Jessica said cancer touches the lives of so many people that it is hugely important to raise money for charities such as Macmillan Cancer.

She said: "I was very close friends of a relative of little Bradley Lowery and it's so sad."

The teenager heard someone undergoing the headshave on Sun FM and rang the radio show to see if she could go along and have her locks chopped live on air.

Show presenter, Danni Moore, was in charge of the clippers and gave Jessica her crew cut.

Jessica Kime mid headshave.

Danni said she was full of admiration for Jessica's bravery to undergo having all her lovely hair cut off and was impressed at the maturity of a 17-year-old to do something like this for others.

After the headshave, Jessica said she was happy with her hew look, adding: "I feel fine, I am really glad I did it."

Partner Brittany and Jessica's, mum. Belinda Kime, 37, from Seaham, went along to the radio station to give the teen morale support and both thought Jessica really suited her new hairstyle.

So far this year 9,471 people have taken part in Macmillan Cancer's Brave the Shave and have raised £1,475,187. Anyone who would like to get involved or made a donation should visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk.