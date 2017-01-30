Sunderland tech training scheme’s Lottery jackpot

Young people are to get a chance to break into Sunderland’s flourishing technology sector, thanks to a Lottery jackpot.

An industry-backed programme designed to move unemployed young people into careers in the industry is to be rolled out with backing from a £10,000 grant from the Big Lottery fund.

The grant will allow us to extend Go Reboot to learners of all ages in different locations around the North East, enabling us to help more people into sustainable and rewarding futures. Jill McKinney

Go Reboot is a six-day course introducing learners who are not in employment, education or training to different careers, training options and potential employers in the region’s booming tech sector.

The course is delivered by Sunderland Software City and aims to equip people with the skills they will need for a career in the sector, as well as highlight the opportunities.

The course introduces learners to coding, design and tech-related exercises as well as guest talks and visits to local technology firms designed to give participants an insight into the different opportunities in the sector.

Launched in January 2016, the programme has helped more than 25 people into jobs and further education over the last year.

Jill McKinney is Training Manager at Sunderland Software City.

She said:“The Big Lottery Fund grant is a welcome boost to an already successful programme which has opened up new job and training opportunities to young people not in jobs or education.

“It is an effective, rapid experience that quickly prepares and progresses participants into training and roles within the region’s established technology and digital sector whilst helping to narrow the current technology skills gap inhibiting the growth of many companies.

“The grant will allow us to extend Go Reboot to learners of all ages in different locations around the North East, enabling us to help more

people into sustainable and rewarding futures.”

For more information on the Go Reboot course including intake dates please call 0191 5623349.

Sunderland Software City is funded from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.