Sunderland tech firm’s role in helping Parliament remember First World War

A Sunderland technology company is transforming the corridors of power.

LamasaTech’s multi-touch, interactive and digital projection technology has been used in an exhibition in Westminster Hall.

The firm has been working closely with the Parliamentary Archives’ public services and outreach team to create a special commemorative exhibition that makes use of new technology to enable easy access to a vast repository of information more easily.

The interactive display is part of a new ‘Parliament and The First World War Exhibition’, marking the centenary of the First World War.

Lamstech produced a custom-built interactive, multi-touch table to host the archival collections, with an online Content Management System, specifically designed for the museum and heritage sectors allowing the team to create new exhibitions, add galleries and publish a variety of media content, along with detailed interpretation of the materials on display.

The whole display can be managed by the Archives team and sent to the interactive table with the touch of a button, without them having to leave the office.

Users can delve into the archival collections using the touch table, drawing out the information that sparks their interest, bringing the collections to life. The display was installed earlier this month.

Lamastech director Mahmoud Elsaid said: “We are immensely proud to have been chosen by the Houses of Parliament to create a display that will be accessed by hundreds, even thousands of people, and to be representing the North East tech scene in the process.

“All the hard work of our production and development teams, combined with the creativity of this region allow us to support such prestigious national and international clients, sector-wide.”

Consultancy and Development Manager Louis Bell-Proctor added: “The Parliament & The First World War Exhibition has been a fantastic project to be involved with from start to finish.

“The challenge of encapsulating the collections into an accessible, digital format was something that really excited us.

“The successful design, development and implementation of the technology has been a fantastic effort from all the LamasaTech team and our partners at Parliamentary Archives. We look forward to supporting the Houses of Parliament in the future.”