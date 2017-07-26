Sunderland students have heads shaved to raise cash for cancer charity

A group of students from a Sunderland school lost their hair in the name of fundraising.

Four of the lads at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy decided to make it a memorable last day of term, by shaving their heads for cancer charities.

St Aidan's Catholic Academy headshave fundraiser. Front Adam Speed, back from left Jason Wilson, Niall Gillespie and Edwin Saji.

Adam Speed, Jason Wilson, Niall Gillespie and Edwin Saji took the plunge and lost their locks for a good cause.

The boys, all aged 17 and going into Year 13, wanted to do something to help young people battling cancer and are deciding how they will split the £1,500 they raised through the hair shave.

Julie Haley, head of Year 12 and 13 at the boys’ school, said she was immensely proud of the lads for carrying out the headshave.

She said the idea came after all the boys wore football shirts the previous week in memory of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who died of neuroblastoma, to raise money for his foundation.

“One of the boys approached me and asked if it would be possible to do the sponsored headshave in school, and I thought it was a great idea.

“I am so proud of them for managing to organise it all and raise such an amazing amount of money in just one week, and keep up with their studies for the new Year 13 curriculum.

“They all looked fab as well with their heads shaved and everyone had a really fun time doing it.”

As well as the four having their heads shaved, 12 other students and three male members of staff had their legs waxed to add to the funds.

Adam Speed going under the clippers at St Aidan's Catholic Academy headshave.

Ms Haley said the school regularly raises money for cancer charities, because the disease touches the lives of so many people.

Over the years many people involved with the school have battled cancer and there is currently a student who is ill with the disease, as well as one from St Aidan’s associate school, St Anthony’s Catholic Girls’ Academy.