Sunderland students cook up international food festival

Sunderland students joined the community in cooking-up a food festival with an international flavour.

The International Celebration event was held in the city to raise money for overseas development charity, CAFOD, Catholic Agency For Overseas Development.

Dishes served up at the international food event organised by students at The University of Sunderland.

The University of Sunderland Catholic Chaplaincy and Catholic Society invited students, as well as parishioners of St Mary’s and St Cecilia’s, to eat, be entertained and fundraise.

The night began with the chaplaincy welcoming people from across the community to enjoy freshly prepared dishes from all over the world and guests were invited to bring their own dishes.

Adrian Brooks, assistant chaplain, said: “People were really generous in offering food for the event, we had some amazing dishes to try and I want to thank everyone who has supported this event.

“It was great to see so many people from all over the world coming together to share in experiencing different foods, cultures and traditions.”

We are really blessed by the different cultures and nationalities that we have here in Sunderland Father Marc Lyden-Smith

Throughout the evening, guests also enjoyed music from all around the world.

Tom Delamere, from CAFOD, who attended the event, said: “It was so great to join such a vibrant community coming together to socialise and support CAFOD. The food and music were both amazing - I especially liked the vegetable curry.”

The group collected money for CAFOD’s Lent appeal, which this year is supporting communities in Zambia.

It is estimated that more than half of Zambians live below the poverty line and CAFOD’s partners in Zambia provide training in fish farming, beekeeping and crop farming as well as helping individuals within communities develop business skills.

The money raised by Sunderland students and the community will mean that CAFOD’s partners will be able to continue to support projects around the world.

Chaplain, Father Marc Lyden-Smith, said: “We are really blessed by the different cultures and nationalities that we have here in Sunderland and it was great fun to be able to celebrate with them.

“I’ve been humbled by the generosity and solidarity that has been shown towards this campaign. CAFOD do tremendously good work all over the world and it’s great that we can support them in this way.”