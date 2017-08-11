Sunderland street rocked by huge explosion - no fatalities, say police

Emergency services are attending a major incident in Sunderland after reports of a huge explosion at a house.

Police, the fire service and ambulance crews were called to Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope at about 8.50am.

One property appears to have destroyed by the blast, and the one next door is badly damaged.

There were unconfirmed reports of people being trapped among the rubble.

Northumbria Police have asked people to stay away from the scene, but have confirmed that no one has died.

They tweeted: "Police are aware of an explosion on Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland. Emergency services are attending the scene.

Another view of the scene of the explosion.

They later added: "Following the report of an explosion, there is nothing to indicate at this time that this is linked to terrorism."

The Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service has five appliances, 26 firefighters and several specialist units in attendance.

They include an operational support unit and a dog trained to search for injured people.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed: "We have been made aware of an incident at a private address on Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope, Sunderland.

"We have resources on scene dealing with the incident and will provide more updates later here."

The North East Air Ambulance helicopter was called to the scene, and left within a few minutes. It is not known at present if it was carrying any casualties.

One reader told the Echo: "Big explosion at Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope - a house has been completely levelled to the ground. Never heard so many sirens. It sounds like a war zone."

Another said: "There has been a huge explosion. My husband walked past and said the roof has been blown off."

People from as far away as Hollycarrside, Hill View and Grangetown said they heard the blast, with some saying they felt their windows and patio doors shake.

Michelle Reed, who lives in Hollycarrside, said: "It was so loud that my house was shaking. I'm still shaking."

* We will provide more updates on this breaking story as we get them.