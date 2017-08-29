Sunderland store staff will tackle Great North Run staff for charity

Colleagues and friends of workers at a supermarket will be tackling the Great North Run together to raise funds for their chosen charity of the year.

Rob Fraser, 52, PR ambassador at Sainsbury’s in Silksworth, Sunderland, will be joined by three colleagues and their friends for the half marathon next month as they raise funds for St Benedict’s Hospice, in Ryhope.

The supermarket has just named St Benedict’s as its Charity of the Year for the second year running following an in store vote.