Sunderland store fundraisers have a close shave for charity

Four Seaburn workers can boast a proud new look – and the knowledge they have raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Well done to Morrisons staff Tommy Mooney, Bill McNay, Ross Akroyd and Helen Dunne, who parted with their locks to raise more than £400.

Another man – Craig Peart – couldn’t attend, but did the challenge in his own time to make sure he contributed.

The sponsored head shave was organised by Helen, who works on the tobacco kiosk. She’s also one of the community champions for the Seaburn Morrison store.

It’s yet another successful fundraiser for the store, which now ranks among the top 10 out of 500 in the country for charity efforts.

Helen said: “We are always trying to do different things to raise money. People are saying ‘congratulations’ and ‘well done’. We were all up for this, and we are always looking at ways of raising money.”

“We did the head shave in East Coast Inc Barbers on Sea Road to raise funds for our charity of the year, CLIC Sargent.

“We’re not sure yet how much raised in total, as the lads are still collecting monies together, but it’s over £400 by a quick tot-up on the day.”

Helen said a huge thank you to the guys at East Coast Inc Barbers (Graham, David A, David C, and Stuart) for doing a fantastic job.

And she admitted her new look was certainly a cool one in the summer conditions.

The store’s other fundraising events have included a fun day last month, complete with a bouncy castle and face painting.