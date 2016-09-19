Sunderland square gets all lit up for Nissan’s birthday

Nissan’s birthday celebrations are all lit up.

As the massive car plant celebrates the 30th anniversary of its official opening by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, its home city is shining a light on the firm’s success.

All lit up...the Nissan logo on buildings in Keel Square.

Sunderland City Council is lighting up its £3million city centre Keel Square with special projections of Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK’s (NMUK) anniversary logo to celebrate the firm’s three decades in the city.

For the next month, the square will be lit up each evening with special lights projected onto the pavements as a thank you to the global automotive giant for its continued commitment to Wearside.

Since it began building the Bluebird in Sunderland in 1986, Nissan has created thousands of jobs, both directly and in the factory’s supply chain, much of which is located in the North East.

City council leader Coun Paul Watson said Sunderland would be a very different place today if not for the arrival of Nissan.

“Since its first day back in September 1986, the Sunderland Nissan plant has done fantastic things for our city and community,” he said.

“This special light tribute will help us to show the people of Sunderland – and even the wider region – how proud we are to say that we are home to the UK’s largest motor manufacturer.

“And, indeed, its thriving supply chain, which has helped to create thousands more jobs in the city.

“We’re always delighted to see NMUK win more contracts to develop new models at the Sunderland plant – including the recent win of the premium Infiniti Q30 luxury model – so this is one of the ways we’re saying a big thank you to the organisation that has supported our city for three decades.”

The Nissan anniversary logo in Keel Square

As well as the light projections at Keel Square, the firm’s 30 years is being celebrated with a special exhibition at Sunderland Museum.