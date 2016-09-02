Sunderland sinkhole opens up on city road

Rush hour motorists faced diversions after a sink hole opened up on a Sunderland road.

The hole was seen in George Street North, just off Roker Avenue, in Roker, on Thursday evening.

A cover in place over the sinkhole.

Police were called to the scene and Sunderland City Council is now rectifying the problem.

A diversion was put in place and a permanent repair is due to be made soon.

Councillor Michael Mordey, portfolio holder for city services at the council, said: “This local road failure in George Street was reported to the council shortly after 5pm on Thursday, September 1, and the council’s Highways Team made the area safe for road users by arranging a traffic diversion.

“Further enquiries are underway to help determine the cause and this may be due to failure of utility equipment.

George Street North where the sinkhole opened up.

“A permanent repair will then be completed.

“The council is always pleased when vigilant members of the public report incidents such as this because if left unattended they can cause serious problems for both traffic and pedestrians.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “Police were called at 5pm on Thursday over concerns part of the road had collapsed in Roker Avenue.

“A section of the road was close and the council have now taken over and are dealing with the issue.”

Members of the public can report highway problems by calling 520 5550.