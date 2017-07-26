Sunderland schoolgirl wins free bikes for her whole class after designing new helmet

Youngsters at a Sunderland primary school are jumping for joy after winning bikes thanks to their classmate’s genius design.

Carrie Anne Lawler, 10, a pupil at Grange Park Primary School. won the Halford’s ‘Helmet of the Future’ competition which asked kids to design a helmet in the hopes of winning a fleet of bikes for their pals.

Grange Park Primary School pupils celebrate after winning bikes from Halfords.

The tech-savvy youngster, from the school on Swan Street, Sunderland, was selected as the overall winner after in the national competition after securing the most votes for her helmet which featured built in rear and front facing cameras.

And her classmates couldn’t be happier as they get set to receive a bike each thanks to her efforts.

Deputy head teacher Emma Monaghan was thrilled with the win and said for some pupils it will be their first bike.

She said: “As a school in an area of high deprivation this means so much to our children - many of whom have never owned a bike before.

“The children are being given vouchers to exchange for bikes as they will have to be ordered in from the warehouse.

“They could choose an Apollo Vortice or an Apollo Kinx.

“Some of these children have never had their own bike before so they are literally jumping with joy.

“One of the children arrived in the UK from Iran and he is completely overwhelmed at the prospect of being given a bike - it’s been so emotional.”

Proud mum Elaine Lawler, from Southwick, said: “We are really proud of her as her design was fantastic.”

“Its nice that the prize is going to a school in an area where the kids will really appreciate it,

“The support from parents has been fantastic.

“All the kids are going to benefit from it so we had a lot of parents helping to drum up votes.

“Carrie Anne is overwhelmed as she is not used to getting so much attention at the school.

“The children will get their bikes individually over the school holidays.”