Sunderland schoolgirl raises £1,000 for hospital and poorly youngster after having hair cut off

A kind schoolgirl has generated more than £1,000 for good causes after being shorn of her locks in memory of her great, great nana and a brave youngster battling cancer.

Emily Minto volunteered to have her long hair cut for the benefit of the Little Princess Trust, which gives real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland, who have lost their own due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Emily Minto aged 9 charity hair cut for the Princess Trust.

The Academy 360 school pupil was spurred on to do something for charity after the death of her great, great nana Joan Lamb, who died after suffering from leukaemia in June.

She was also inspired to help Ruby Dunn, who earlier this year was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Astrocytoma – an extremely rare cancer in children and more commonly found in middle-aged adults – and has been undergoing radio and chemotherapy.

Emily was at the Head Shed, in Hylton Road, for the chop, with the shop kindly helping to collect £300 in donations.

Emily’s nan Debra Garside, 46, said: “When her great, great nana died Emily really wanted to do something for charity and when she heard about Ruby after we saw her story in the Echo, she wanted to help her too.

Emily Minto aged 9 charity hair cut for the Princess Trust.

“She’s raised more than £1,000 when she only expected to raise about £100.”

Emily had 13in taken off her hair. Debra, who is mum to Emily’s mum Laura Beth Minto, 29, added: “She is going to give half the money to the Phoenix Cancer ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital and half to the Ruby Dunn Trust.”

The trust set up in South Hylton Academy pupil Ruby’s name will help support her mum Danielle and dad Joseph as their daughter continues her vital treatment.

To donate to Ruby’s trust go to https://www.gofundme.com/glioma-astrocytoma.