Sunderland schoolboy is streets ahead with idea to name new housing estate

A schoolboy has been given the prize job of naming a new estate being built on his doorstep.

House builder Barratt Homes North East is building houses on the site of the former Cherry Knowle Hospital in Ryhope, after the NHS moved into the new Hopewood Park complex on neighbouring land.

We received some brilliant entries and everyone did an excellent job, so we’d like to thank everyone at the school for their efforts. Ashlea Wright

The company launched a competition to find a name for the development and looked to Ryhope Junior School’s children for help to come up with a title which reflected its history and surroundings.

The winning entry out of dozens was from Callum Whitfield, who was presented with a Toys ‘R’ Us voucher and was invited along to the site with his friends to meet the construction team and see the sign with the name in place.

Cherry Tree Park will have a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

It is expected to provide around £130million to the local economy and support more than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Ashlea Wright, sales manager at Barratt Homes North East, said: “We always look to support the communities in which we build and develop strong relationships with them, which is why we wanted to team up with the pupils at Ryhope Junior School when naming this development.

“We received some brilliant entries and everyone did an excellent job, so we’d like to thank everyone at the school for their efforts.

“Hopefully Callum can take pride in seeing the development he named come to life over the coming months.”

More information on the development can be found via www.barratthomes.co.uk/cherrytreepark.