Sunderland school sets pupils on path to employment

A city school is officially putting youngsters on the right path to employment.

Red House Academy staff are thrilled to have clinched gold for their careers work with youngsters.

The Rutherglen Road school picked up the IAG Gold Award for The Quality in Careers Standard recently.

Gary Cullen, a member of staff at the academy, said: “We are delighted to announce that Red House Academy has achieved the national quality award for its careers education, information, advice and guidance provision.”

The IAG is a licensed awarding body and looks at many aspects of career provision, including management, working with partners, information and communication and outcomes for young people.