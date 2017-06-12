Sunderland school’s small change adds up for children’s charity

Youngsters at a Sunderland school handed over cash to a children’s charity.

The children from Redby Academy on Wearside managed to raise £352 for the Tyneside charity ‘Out of Sight’.

The money was accrued through the primary school’s Small Change Tuesday collection, an Easter raffle and book marks which were made and to other students sold by two of the pupils.

Small Change Tuesday is when the children put a few small coins into a pot, which adds up over the weeks and they then distribute the money to their chosen charities.

Out of Sight supports visually impaired children and their families and a group of the Redby youngsters were able to see first-hand what the charity has to offer.

Following a huge fund raising campaign earlier this year, the charity was proud to unveil a specialised caravan in the Northumbrian seaside town of Amble.

The property, which has been adapted with facilities for children who use wheelchairs, is used to provide holidays for youngsters and their families.

Jill Carroll, deputy headteacher at Redby Academy, said a party of children were invited along to see the caravan.

She said: “Following our visit to the caravan, we were treated to a talk at the nearby lobster hatchery.

“We were stunned by the size of the lobster larvae and we learned that only one in 200 will become a full-grown lobster.

“The day ended in perfect style with an ice cream from the award winning Spurelli’s parlour.

“It was a pleasure to take a group of children, consisting of Rota Kids and School Council, to present the cheque to Out of Sight.

“The only regret is that every child in Redby could not visit to see the fantastic work that this charity does.”

Many of the children who use the caravan have complex needs as well as loss of sight, such as tube feeding, cerebral palsy and other life-limiting conditions.

As well as the caravan, there is also a sand buggy, which cost in excess of £5,000 so that the children can access the nearby beach.

The caravan has been named Chloe’s Den after a young girl who accessed the support laid on by Out of Sight, but sadly died as a result of her complex needs.

Her mum, Denise Gilbert, continues to support the charity and she, along with other members, went to the caravan to meet the Redby Academy children to explain what their work is all about.