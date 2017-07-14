Sunderland school gets glowing Ofsted report

A Sunderland school is now firmly back on form after gaining a glowing report from education bosses.

Redby Academy staff and students are celebrating their latest Ofsted report, which classed them as good with outstanding features.

This is an excellent achievement and strengthens Redby’s position in the community Melanie Wright

The report is an extra special achievement for the school, which has been on the road to improvement since being plunged into special measures in 2013.

Following the latest visit inspectors said the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children at Fulwell Road school are outstanding and the leadership, quality of teaching, outcomes and early years provision are all good.

Headteacher, Melanie Wright, said: “We are delighted. This is an excellent achievement and strengthens Redby’s position in the community.

“The report is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and loyalty of all pupils, parents, governors and staff.”

She said the school is also celebrating another year of impressive Key Stage 2 SATS results with the vast majority of students achieving the expected standard, 98% in maths, 96% in reading, 96% grammar and 89% writing.

In their report inspectors noted that pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning, both in lessons and around the school are exemplary, and that parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of the school.

They said the headteacher has placed a lot of emphasis on strengthening home school links.

The report said: “The headteacher, well supported by senior leaders and governors, has established a culture that places pupils’ well-being and academic success firmly at the heart of the school. As a result, pupils thrive.

“Pupils are highly motivated and demonstrate much enthusiasm for learning.

“Pupils now make good progress from their starting points. This is because leaders check carefully on pupils’ progress and identify quickly those at risk of falling behind. They make good arrangements to ensure that pupils catch up to where they should be.”

Inspectors said staff have a detailed knowledge of pupils and their circumstances and provide an impressive quality of care and support, particularly in times of great need.

They said: “Teaching is securely good, with much that is outstanding. As a result, pupils make good progress.

“Pupils’ spiritual, social, moral and cultural development is a strength of the school.”