Sunderland salon Reds still looking good after 30 years

An award-winning Sunderland hair and beauty salon is celebrating 30 years at the cutting edge.

Reds has been setting trends in Sunderland since 1986 under the direction of owner Susan Hall and has become a flagship L’Oreal salon.

Named after part of the city’s footballing colours, the business operates from premises in Cairnside, East Herrington, where it employs 20 full-time staff.

“Hair styles have certainly changed since we opened, but Reds’ guarantee of quality has stayed the same,” said Susan.

“I’m immensely proud of the high recognition we have achieved, which includes the outstanding reputation the salon enjoys in the North East and nationally.

“That Reds is well known and respected within the industry and held in very high regard by its many clients gives me a huge personal sense of satisfaction.

“It could not have been done without the loyal support of my many clients and the dedication and skill of my staff. I’m very grateful to them for what we have achieved together.

“I’m still passionate about improving skills and introducing young people to the industry.

“And I also love to spot new trends and to see contemporary fashions and high end styles adapted by my team.

“To operate a business for 30 years is quite an achievement, but I’m already looking forward to the future and many more years of success.”

Last year staff were hired to style footballers for Sunderland football club’s Foundation of Light charity’s annual fashion show.

And they work closely with the organisers of the Miss Sunderland beauty pageant to style entrants, with Susan taking her place among the judges.

In 2009 Susan was named a Northern Hairdresser of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards, and is a winner of Hair Magazines I Want Hair Award, voted for by the public.