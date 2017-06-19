Sunderland's Stadium of Light was one of the cheapest places nationwide to see a Premier League goal

Sunderland fans will argue that they have seen their side give away some cheap goals this season - but the Stadium of Light was also one of the cheapest places to see a Premier League goal.

Only two top-flight grounds - Hull City and Swansea City - offered better value when it came to dividing average season ticket prices by the number of goals across their 19 home games

last season.

Of course, the downside to these new figures, as Black Cats supporters will quickly point out, is that far too many were scored by opponents rather than former boss David Moyes's

strugglers.

The table shows that the average cost of watching the 50 Premier League goals scored at the Stadium of Light was £8.55.

At Hull, who also went down with Sunderland, the figure was £6,86 and at Swansea, who only just survived, the price was £7.44,

This compares to the average £12.06 across the 20 clubs during the 2016-17 season.

The research from money-saving website voucherbox.co.uk found that three of the five clubs with the highest average price per goal were in London with Arsenal topping the pile with

Gunners fans forking out a whopping £27.52 per goal scored.

Marco Piu, Voucherbox's general manager, said, “While fans at the KCOM Stadium and the Stadium of Light technically got the best value for money, we’re not sure their fans would

agree, given that both sides went down this season.

"It’s even worse for Middlesbrough fans though. They had to pay over £13 per goal and still saw their side get relegated."

The best value for money could be found at the following grounds:

1 KCOM Stadium (Hull) – £6.86 per goal, 63 goals

2 Liberty Stadium (Swansea) – £7.44 per goal, 61 goals

3 Stadium of Light (Sunderland) – £8.55 per goal, 50 goals

4 The Hawthorns (West Brom) – £9.27 per goal, 49 goals

5 bet365 Stadium (Stoke) – £9.41 per goal, 48 goals

The most expensive stadiums for goals were:

1 Emirates Stadium (Arsenal) – £27.52 per goal, 55 goals

2 White Hart Lane (Tottenham) – £23.75 per goal, 56 goals

3 Old Trafford (Man United) – £19.50 per goal, 38 goals

4 St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton) – £18.34 per goal, 38 goals

5 London Stadium (West Ham) – £13.89 per goal, 50 goals