Sunderland’s RTC North is Powering ahead

RTC North is helping to build the Northern Powerhouse.

The Sunderland-based business support organisation was chosen to help drive the skills and innovation agenda at the Northern Powerhouse Partnership’s inaugural meeting in Liverpool.

The Partnership brings together more than 50 regional, national and international companies operating across the North, all of which have pledged to work with the Government to help the North achieve its full potential.

Skills and innovation is one of three key strands of the partnership, alongside transport and connectivity and quality of life improvements.

RTC North chief executive Andrew Buckley said: “We have been working with many companies to transform their potential through innovation, taking ideas from first stage through to successful commercialisation. In doing so, we help to retain many talented people and boost high quality jobs in the north.

“We want talented local companies to come forward with their ideas and get involved with the partnership. The stronger the voice of the Partnership, the more impact it can make.

“Across the North, there are many businesses with strong ideas which we want to hear about. The more businesses that join the Partnership the better, and the more impact we will have to help attract further investment and action to help companies and the region to thrive.”

Companies which have signed up include Siemens, Barclays, Deloitte, Manchester Airport, PD Ports, the Peel Group, Atkins Global and the Northern Health Service Alliance

“We’re delighted to be involved in driving the innovation and skills strand for the Powerhouse Partnership. These two issues are key to the creation of a sustainable, confident economic future for the region,” said Andrew.

“Skills development from schools and higher education through to in-house training underpins an adaptable, up to date, motivated workforce. Partnerships between cities, businesses and universities are becoming even more important in creating a highly skilled, innovation-driven future.”