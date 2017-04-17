Sunderland’s Nordstrom Timber branches out

Nordstrom Timber has put down new roots.

The family-owned timber merchant, which has operated in Sunderland for almost 65 years, has doubled in size and invested in new premises amid growing customer demand.

The move was essential to the business and its customers’ needs, with the new showhome playing a vital role its ongoing success. Alan Nordstrom

Nordstrom recently moved into a 60,000 sq. ft. site on Woodbine Street, Hendon, which is almost double the size of its former home nearby.

The business has also invested significantly in developing its new headquarters, creating a larger timber yard, joiner shop and showroom and creating new jobs in the process.

It has opened a four-bedroom showhome inside the showroom, showcasing many of its products including kitchens and bedrooms, as well as the company’s trademark handmade timber staircases and windows. Nordstrom was founded in Nile Street by Herman Nordstrom in 1953 and remains the largest independent timber merchant in the city.

Herman’s son Alan Nordstrom continues to work in the business alongside his own son David and daughter Lynne Nellis.

“The move was essential to the business and its customers’ needs, with the new showhome playing a vital role its ongoing success,” said Alan.

“Everything displayed in the house is either made here on site or can be purchased from our timber yard and sales counter.”

“Customers can now see all our products in one place, be inspired and see how versatile timber can be. Our staff have a wealth of knowledge and I think people still like the idea of coming in and actually speaking with someone, unlike shopping online.

“Trade customers also appreciate the fact that all our timber products are under cover and they can drive in and load up.”

The joinery shop has also been substantially expanded to produce an array of products from stairs and windows to porches and frames. Several new pieces of state-of-the-art equipment have also been installed, with more to follow this year, to support Nordstrom’s bespoke timber machining service.

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Coun Harry Trueman said: “Nordstrom is a fantastic business, manufacturing high quality products and committed to its future in Sunderland after 65 years of doing business in the city. It’s a great vote of confidence from a thriving business.”