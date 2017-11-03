Sunderland's New Wear Crossing remains on target to open in spring as crucial stage completed

Sunderland's New Wear Crossing has been driven one step close to completion this week as a crucial stage of the project was concluded.

The 28 cable stays on the bridge - which is due to open in the spring - have been fully tensioned, taking the entire weight of the bridge deck.

The cable stays connect the 105m-high pylon to the bridge deck, which is now fully self-supporting as a result.

The team building the New Wear Crossing will now start the process of removing and dismantling the blue steel temporary supports which were built in the river to support the deck.

Scaffolding on the pylon is also being gradually removed, while over recent weeks, the final 40m of bridge deck has been in construction, ready to provide a permanent link between Pallion and Castletown.

Work still to be done is mainly centered around the bridge deck itself, as well as the north and southern approach roads.

The cable stays of the New Wear Crossing have now been tensioned to 100%, meaning the bridge is self-supporting.

Road surfacing, paving, lighting, railings and other finishing works are to be carried out.

Structural engineering company VSL International fully tensioned the cable stays.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Paul Watson, said: “Work on Sunderland’s new bridge is progressing very well, and while I appreciate there is still a lot to do, reaching the point where the whole structure is self-supporting is an important milestone and is exciting.

“Once the blue steel supports have been removed in the months ahead, only the pylon and the bridge deck will remain in the river, which will be tremendous to see.

“The bridge will be a striking addition to the city, but I think it will do far more than enable people to cross the river.

"It will bring a new confidence to Sunderland, will help to regenerate land along the river in Pallion, will assist in the creation of jobs, and will attract much-needed investment.

"A step change lies ahead for Sunderland.”

The New Wear Crossing is the first bridge to be built across the River Wear in Sunderland in more than 40 years.

The deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Harry Trueman, is pictured on the bridge deck as he gets an update on progress.

Work on it began in May 2015.

It is phase two of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor, which aims to improve links between the A19 and Sunderland City Centre and the Port of Sunderland.

Phase three of the scheme was granted permission last week and will run from Woodbine Terrace in Pallion, where phase two finishes, onto the city centre.

The new road will go through Deptford and link into St Mary’s Boulevard, next to the Vaux site, opening up more development sites and opportunities along the river.

Work on the new dual carriageway will begin next year and is expected to be finished and open to traffic by the spring of 2021.

Martin O’Neill, regional manager for Farrans Construction, which formed a joint venture with Victor Buyck Steel Construction to deliver the new bridge project on behalf of Sunderland City Council, said: “The tensioning of the cables so that the bridge becomes entirely self-supporting is a pivotal point in the programme.

Work is continuing to complete the southern approach road that will lead on and off the bridge in Pallion.

“Members of the public will be unable to see any real difference now they are fully tensioned, but the cables have lifted the bridge deck off the blue supports, so we can begin the process of taking the supports down.

"In the coming weeks and months, the river will become less and less cluttered as we remove all of the temporary works that are no longer needed.

“There is still a lot to do, but we are now starting to look towards completion.

"We are on schedule to finish on time in the spring.”

Work continues on the north side of the River Wear to build a section of new road that will run under the bridge through Sunderland Enterprise Park.