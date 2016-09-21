Sunderland’s Impeller helps South Tyneside College students stay safe

A Wearside company is helping the region’s offshore workers play it safe.

Impeller Assurance and Resilience Ltd, based at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s Barmston Mere headquarters, has secured a major long-term contract with South Tyneside College’s Marine Offshore Safety Training service.

Impeller’s team will deliver training programmes for the college, which has more 150 years’ experience in providing world class maritime and offshore training and attracts students and employers from around the world.

Launched in April last year, Impeller delivers training in safety, resilience and business performance, using the fire service’s skills and leadership.

Although the business is commercial, all its profits are reinvested in the community through its charity, the Impeller Foundation.

Chairman John Baines said: “This is a significant step forward for Impeller’s journey and future success.

“We welcome this exciting opportunity to deliver high quality training for the marine and offshore industry in partnership with South Tyneside College.

“Our close collaboration with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service brings together a pool of talent and leadership from one of the best performing emergency services in the UK which, when coupled with the business expertise of Impeller, provides a real competitive edge in the market.”

Chief fire officer Tom Capeling said Impeller was an excellent way to make the most of the bridge’s skills, while raising funds that could be ploughed back into protecting the community: “Impeller’s vision of protecting people and places across the globe reflects our service’s own vision.

“By harnessing the expertise of existing and former staff, together with its broader business experience, Impeller will generate funds to support our aim of creating the safest community.

“In addition, this allows our staff to utilise and maintain their professional skills and competencies.”

South Shields Marine School principal Gary Hindmarch added: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Impeller following our tendering process.

“Impeller has already demonstrated the expected high level of professional experience in its training delivery, and we receive regular feedback from both young and experienced students on how they appreciate and respect the high quality of training they receive.”