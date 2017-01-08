Sunderland's Frost Village doubled its visitor numbers.

Visitors to Sunderland’s Frost Village doubled in 2016, according to new figures.

The attraction, which included an ice skating rink and a marquee housing a winter market, saw more than 30,000 people pass through the site during its run.

And that meant good news for city centre traders, with organisers Sunderland BID revealing that this led to a 10% increase in footfall over the Christmas period.

“The Frost Village figures are well up on last year,” said Gemma Dishman, communications and marketing manager at Sunderland BID.

“We had a 17 per cent increase in visitors to the ice rink and a massive increase in the number of people who visited the marquee and attended events such as our free, outdoor film screenings. We’re delighted that so many people decided to come .”