Sunderland’s Field Music draw on turbulent times for new album Open Here

Field Music have lined up a new album for the new year as they draw on the turbulent times to hit the world since their last release two years ago.

Commontime follow-up Open Here will be released by Sunderland brothers Peter and David Brewis and their band on Friday, February 2.

It draws on subjects including politics, getting bad news by mobile phone and shunning gender stereotypes as parents, with Prince and Madonna among its influences.

The project also signalled a change, with the studio belonging to the Brewises set to face a new future soon.

The band were given notice to leave at the start of the year due to changes, adding a sense of urgency to work on its songs.

Open Here is the last of five albums to be recorded at the base by the banks of the Wear.

The artwork by Graham Hopper for Field Music's latest album, Open Here.

The group say it was a sanctuary from everything political and personal as well as a cocoon of creativity, with a series of talented players brought in to perform.

In addition to core members, the album features Sarah Hayes on flute and piccolo, Liz Corney on vocals, Pete Fraser on saxophone, Simon Dennis on trumpet and flugelhorn, a Cornshed Sisters choir and a string quartet of Ed Cross, Jo Montgomery, Chrissie Slater and Ele Leckie.

David said: “Where Commontime felt like a distillation of all of the elements that make up Field Music, this feels like an expansion; as if we’re pushing in every direction at once to see how far we can go.”

The band are preparing to tour, including an evening show at Northern Stage in Newcastle on Open Here’s launch day and a matinee and night show the next.

All three will feature an orchestra, with tickets going on sale on Friday.

For more, visit www.field-music.co.uk.