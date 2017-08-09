Sunderland restoration project has wind in its sails

A Sunderland restoration project has got the wind in its sails.

The funding and preparatory work is now in place to restore Fulwell Windmill to its original glory, with the tearooms and community spaces already in full operation during the final phase of conservation construction.

It is fascinating to see skilled craftsmen using centuries old techniques Coun John Kelly

The scaffolding will allow works to commence, with traditional craftsmen and millwrights from building conservation specialist contractors Owlsworth IJP constructing the new cap, fantail and sails which will be transported to site and installed later this year.

To prepare for the final phase of restoration work the millwrights recently met on site with partners from the project including Beaumont Brown Architects along with colleagues from Historic England to assess the progress being made.

Sunderland City Council Portfolio for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Coun John Kelly, said: “The final phase of restoration is now well under way to complete the work which has already re-opened the visitor centre and tea-rooms.

“Fulwell Windmill is one of our most popular historic landmarks which we are restoring for future generations to enjoy. It is fascinating to see skilled craftsmen using centuries old techniques to re-instate the cap, fantail and sails which will complete this project.

“What has been achieved is testament to the hard work and partnership of all those involved in this fantastic conservation project and the end result will be another visible celebration of our shared cultural heritage for the city.”

Once restoration work is complete at the end of the year, Fulwell Windmill will be managed by SNCBC (Sunderland North Community Business Centre) who operate the Fulwell Mill tearooms and community spaces which were developed with additional funding from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Kate Wilson, Historic England’s principal heritage at risk adviser for the North East, said: “Fulwell Windmill has been a significant feature of the Wearside landscape since 1806 and is a much loved local landmark.

“Historic England is delighted to be working with Sunderland City Council to help preserve this remarkable structure and secure its future removal from the Heritage At Risk register.”