Sunderland residents urged to help Clean the Dene

Wearsiders are being urged to help Clean the Dene next week.

On Monday, November 20, volunteers are being encouraged to help tidy up Hylton Dene.

Hylton Castle is currently being turned into an education and visitor centre, through a Heritage Lottery and council-funded restoration project.

Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: “Hylton Castle and the Dene are much-loved local landmarks, and these sessions will help us make some vital environmental improvements to the dene and surrounding area while structural work continues on the 14th century gatehouse.”

The first Clean the Dene session will run from 10am-noon, meeting at the Hylton Dene play area car park, in Craigavon Road.

All equipment and gloves will be provided, but people should wear sturdy footwear (boots or Wellingtons), warm clothing and waterproofs.