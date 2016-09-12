Sunderland recruitment firm’s expansion is Capital idea

A Wearside employment specialist has gone south.

Sunderland-based Energy Professionals Group (EPG),has expanded its operations by opening a new office in London.

The firm has decided to expand into the Capital after a successful first 11 months in business, which saw the company’s turnover hit more than £1million.

The firm says the new division, to be managed by its Head of Renewable Energy, will enable the company to access a larger pool of candidates, improving its service provision to new and existing clients.

In the past 11 months EPG - which was established by experienced recruitment specialist Gareth Allen - has secured and completed contracts for large operators and contractors operating in the oil, gas and renewable sectors.

The company, which is a member of the business development organisation NOF Energy has placed almost 100 professionals in to mid to high level positions in the sectors throughout the UK, Middle East and the U.S..

The majority of demand has been for skilled well testing and coil tubing experts.

EPG’s initial success has allowed it to increase its workforce to nine and this figure is expected to double in the next twelve months, with plans to open two offices in the U.S. later in the year.

Managing director Gareth Allen said the firm’s Wearside roots has helped it get off to the flying start, which would be continued by the opening of the new office.

“Demand for our service quickly gathered momentum and provided us with the opportunity to expand our operations,” he said.

“Having a presence in London and another in the North East, the capital of the UK’s energy industry, means we’re well placed to access suitably qualified employees.

“Our plans to expand into the USA - which have remained relatively unscathed by the fall in oil prices - by opening offices in Houston and Georgia in October will provide us with the geographical diversification needed to protect against cyclical variations in the markets we serve.”

Paul Livingstone, Business Development Manager at NOF Energy, said: “The turnover that EPG has managed to generate in such a short period of time is extremely impressive; it’s service provision is evidently accurately meeting the needs of companies operating in the energy industry and long may it continue.”