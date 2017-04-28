Sunderland-raised solicitor takes on Vienna Marathon for spinal injuries charity

A Sunderland-raised solicitor pounded the pavements of picturesque Vienna as he took part in the city’s marathon.

Alistair Stokes, who is originally from Fulwell in the city but now lives in York, completed the Vienna Marathon to raise funds for the Spinal Injuries Association.

The 26.2-mile course saw Alistair running through the historic streets with a mixture of nationalities from around the globe.

Pryers Solicitors LLP employee Alistair covered the marathon distance in three hours and 36 minutes, which was a new personal best time for him.

To date he has raised over £2,100 for the charity.

Speaking to the Echo, Alistair, 36, a Black Cats fan who also follows Newcastle Falcons rugby team, said: “Through my work as a solicitor I’ve been dealing with medical negligence cases for a number of years now, and I’ve seen the effect that spinal injuries can have on people.

“It is really important that we get as much money in as possible for the charity so that we can give support to these people.

“I’ve seen the work that the association does and it’s brilliant.”

Alistair has already set his sights on doing the Oslo Marathon in Norway this September.

“I did the Amsterdam Marathon last year and managed it in three hours 40 minutes so to do Vienna in three hours 36 is great,” added Alistair, who is engaged to fiancée Laura, 31.

“Hopefully I’ll manage to do that one in a quicker time.”

To donate to Alistair’s fund-raising go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alistair-Stokes and for more on the Spinal Injuries Association visit www.spinal.co.uk.