Sunderland pupils show their colours in tribute to Bradley Lowery

Youngsters at Sunderland schools have showed their true colours in respect of Bradley Lowery.

Students schools in the city wore bright colours and football shirts on the day of the Blackhall youngster’s funeral not only to show respect, but to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Biddick Academy students raise cash for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Among the schools which supported the event on Wearside were Red House Academy, Biddick Academy in Washington and St Anne’s RC Primary School.

Schools took part in the shirt project to honour the six-year-old who sadly lost his battle with neuroblastoma cancer earlier this month.

Gary Cullen, a teacher at Red House Academy, said: “Staff and students made a donation to wear football shirts in memory of Bradley Lowery. In total £233.34 was raised for the Cancer Has No Colours charity.

“Well done to Year 10 students Tylla Duggan, Mytchell Charlton, Kieran Lister and Dylan Wright for organising the collection.”

The whole school at Biddick Academy supported the Bradley Lowery Foundation by wearing football shirts and £800 was raised for the charity.

At the youngster’s own school, Blackhall Colliery Primary School, headteacher Joanna Clark led a special assembly sharing memories and photographs from Bradley’s time there.

The pupils, dressed in football shirts, sang the special version of ‘Smile’ with lyrics by Hartlepool duo Liv ‘n’ G, before gathering on the playing field to hold a huge balloon release.

Thousands filled the streets of Bradley’s home village on Friday, July 14, many wearing football shirts, as the world celebrated the life of the little boy who touched so many hearts.

Bradley Lowery at a Sunderland match.

And, many more around the world wore football shirts of all colours to pay tribute.

The hashtag #cancerhasnocolours trended on twitter as wellwishers paid their respects, marking how fans from all clubs, not just Bradley’s beloved Sunderland AFC, had come together in support of the brave little boy and his family.

At the funeral Marc Lyden-Smith, Chaplin of Sunderland AFC, said Bradley had united the football community regardless of his colours with his story.

He said: “The football world stands united, whatever our colours, to pay their respects to this incredible little boy with his huge personality.”

Red House Academy pupils paying tribute to Bradley Lowery.

Jermain Defoe, who became Bradley Lowery’s ‘best friend’ after visiting him in hospital while the footballer was playing for Sunderland, was among those who attended his funeral.