Sunderland pupils put their best feet forward for charity

Children at a city primary school pulled on their running shoes for charity.

All the children at Sunderland’s Richard Avenue Primary School took to the school field to take part in their own Race for Life event.

Richard Avenue Primary School Race for Life

Youngsters from every year group at the Hurstwood Road school did their bit to raise money for Cancer Research.

Simon Spoors, a member of staff at the school, said all the children paid £2 to take part and they are still collecting in donations to find out how much their have raised.

He said it was the idea of the headteacher to join hold the event and everyone was very keen to take part.

The teacher said: “All the children ran around the outside of the school field as many times as they could, some even went around as many as ten times.

They all really enjoyed taking part Simon Spoors

“They all really enjoyed taking part and we had a perfect day for it with sunny weather.

“They all got a little medal for taking part.”

Cancer Research UK organises dozens of Race for Life events across the country and raises millions of pounds each year for vital research into the disease.

Race for Life also urges schools to sign up and take part in races around their schools.

Schools which sign up get free event kits to organise and run their races, as well as posters, finish line tape, sponsorship forms, banners and medals.

Any schools which would like to hold their own Race for Life should visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/about-our-events/schools.