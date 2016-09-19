Sunderland pupils enjoy a scrumdiddlyumptious day

Youngsters at a city school dressed to impress to mark the centenary of a children’s author’s birth.

Children at Fatfield Academy in Washington were among thousands across the country who held special events to mark Roald Dahl 100, which was a celebration of the author’s birth 100 years ago this month.

Roald Dahl costume celebration at Fatfield Academy Sam Elliot aged 5

Children across the city’s Inspire Multi Academy Trust, which also includes Farringdon Academy, New Penshaw Academy, Plains Farm Academy and Burnside Primary, all enjoyed a week of exciting lessons based on the world famous books.

At Fatfield Academy, the highlight for many children was when they came to school in fancy dress, dressed as their favourite character from the Roald Dahl books they have come to know and love.

The children were greeted as they arrived at school by the Enormous Crocodile, Sophie and Matilda, brought to life by the teachers who had also come to school in fancy dress.

Deputy Headteacher at the Biddick Lane school, Nicky Westgarth said: “Roald Dahl week has truly captured the imaginations and creativity of the children and staff, as demonstrated by the wonderful outfits that bore a striking resemblance to the characters within Roald Dahl’s books.

Truly captured the imaginations Nicky Westgarth

“Across the academy trust we are all really looking forward to continuing our literacy journey through the year.”

The organisers of Roald Dahl 100 said: “Throughout 2016, there will be celebrations for Roald Dahl 100, focusing on Roald Dahl’s gloriumptious stories and characters and delivering a year packed with squiffling surprises and treats for everyone.”

It is also hoped those taking part can boost funds for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which supports seriously ill children and their families in the UK.

Roald Dahl costume celebration at Fatfield Academy

Roald Dahl costume celebration at Fatfield Academy Emily McIntosh aged 7