Sunderland police launch safety campaign for dark nights

Have your say

Police in Sunderland are urging people to take extra care during the late evenings.

The Community Safety Partnership has launched the Darker Nights Campaign.

In a video, Chief Inspector Mark Hall addressed some of the issues, including around Bonfire Night.

He said: "A number of partnership initiatives are on-going."

These include firefighters and police going into the community, including schools, talking about the dangers of setting fires, the perceptions of anti-social behaviour and how people can help prevent problems.

He also talks about how to prevent issues arising through the theft of wheelie bins.