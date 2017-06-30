Sunderland photographer snap happy after winning national award

A Wearside mum is snap happy after capturing a national award.

Kayra Cinar, 33, from Houghton, won a top prize at the Newborn Photography Show.

Kayra Cinar with the award she picked up in Coventry.

The mum-of-three’s victory was made all the sweeter because the photograph which won her the award was of her seven-year-old son Sam.

Kayra was named Child Studio Photographer of the Year for her stunning ‘two halves’ picture of Sam.

She picked up the award at a ceremony held in Coventry, and is still struggling to come to terms with the size of her achievement.

She said: “I was very proud, and shocked at the same time.

“I’m still not over the shock of it all.

“When they read my name out, it was a complete surprise and seemed to come out of the blue.

“It was such an honour to be chosen and a brilliant experience to be at the ceremony with so many big-name photographers.”

Kayra, of Mulberry Park, has her own photography studio.

The Kayra Cinar Photography Studio, based in Newbottle Street, Houghton, opened its doors last October.

The national award was a major achievement, with Kayra having beaten off competition from hundreds of other entrants to first of all make it onto a shortlist of five, before being selected as the winner.

Kayra, who is also a mum to Safia, four, and Evren, two, has racked up numerous awards for her images, which specialise in newborn and children’s portraits.

After picking up her latest prize in the Newborn show at Heart of England Conference and Events Centre, she is already thinking about how she can top it.

But she admits it will be hard to better this one – particularly as the photograph was of her son.

Kayra, who has been working as a photographer professionally for two years – added: “The fact the image was of my little boy made it even more special.

“I really enjoy what I do and to get this sort of recognition is brilliant.

“I’m already thinking about what I can enter for next year.”

The judging was undertaken by a panel of internationally-recognised experts from a range of photography backgrounds.

Claire Louise, the CEO of the Master Photographers Association (MPA), Ray Lowe, chairman of the MPA and Faye Yerbury, a well-known photographer and international judge, were on the panel.