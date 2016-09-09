Sunderland pervert who flashed elderly gran put on sex offenders register for 10 years

A depraved dad who deliberately exposed himself to an elderly grandmother has been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Perverted Paul Surtees flashed the pensioner, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on four separate occasions, leaving her so distressed she was unable to speak, a court heard.

It’s never left my mind since it first happened. Elderly victim

Surtees, of Ribbel Road, Sunderland, denied four counts of exposing his genitals but was convicted of all matters after a two-day trial heard at both Sunderland and South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He was back at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for sentencing where he was told he will have to sign on as a sex offender for a decade.

The 37-year-old was also slapped with an indefinite restraining order barring him from contacting the victim and made to pay £400 in compensation to her.

But he narrowly avoided being put behind bars after magistrates agreed to suspend a 52-week jail term for 24 months.

Giving evidence via videolink during the trial, the complainant said Surtees had rolled up his shorts to expose his genitals and on another occasion had pulled down the waistband of his trousers to expose himself.

She said in evidence: “I thought ‘why is he doing it?’ I just kept it to myself.

“It’s never left my mind since it first happened. It just eats me up all the time.”

Giving evidence during the trial, Surtees categorically denied the offences and insisted he could not have exposed himself accidentally due to the length of his shorts.

Jeanette Smith, prosecuting during the trial, said: “We can rule out that this is an accident, so the only options are she is mistaken, lying or telling the truth.

“She couldn’t be mistaken as what she has described as happening is very deliberate, thought out behaviour.

“The fact is that she is telling the truth.

“That is the reason that she has come to court to give evidence.

“She is sure about what she saw.”

Jason Smith, defending, said the conviction would have a ‘significant’ impact on Suertees for the remainder of his life.

Mr Smith, speaking at the sentencing hearing, said: “He continues to deny the offences to this day so I can’t mitigate in regards to the offences at all.

“This will continue to have a significant impact on him for the remainder of his life.”

Derek Moss, chair of the magistrates, handed Surtees 13-week sentences for all four offences - to run consecutively - but agreed to suspend the term for two years.

He also ordered Surtees to complete 60 days of rehabilitation activities during this period and to pay prosecution costs of £700 and an £80 victim surcharge - making for a total court bill of £1,180.