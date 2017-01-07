Sunderland personal trainer scoops top award

A personal trainer from Sunderland has spoken of his joy after taking home a second accolade at the National Fitness Awards.

Michael Warren, a trainer and general manager at Xercise4Less on Wayfarer Road in Sunderland, scooped the UK Personal Trainer of the Year Award.

Xercise4less manager Michael Warren.

The National Fitness Awards celebrates success and excellence in the fitness industry across categories including regional and national gym of the year, customer service and gym team of the year.

Mr Warren, 35, entered the competition back in August and after being selected for interview in September, found out that he had won the award at the final held at the Athena in Leicester earlier this month.

The event was hosted by former boxer Ricky Hatton and former Apprentice contestant, Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

The dad-of-four, who has spent 20 years in the industry, said winning the award was an overwhelming experience.

National Fitness Awards. (L-R) Ricky Hatton, award winner Michael Warren, Paul Swainson from sponsor Future Fit and fitness trainer and speaker Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

“I am really pleased,” he said. “It is a testament to the hard work of my clients who are really pleased that I have won.

“It is a fantastic event and there was a really good atmosphere ion the night.”

Mr Warren, who is from Whitley Bay, previously ran his own gym in North Shields, before he joined the company in January this year.

He trains 10 to 12 clients each week at the gym and also runs fitness retreats abroad alongside his online business delivering coaching programmes.

Having been nominated three years in a row, he won the award for the first time back in 2014.

Now with a second win under his belt, Mr Warren has big plans for the New Year.

“For 2017 I am planning on developing everything that I have been doing previously,” he said.

“I want to do three fitness retreats abroad next year and have plan to do two UK seminars with Kim Ingleby in Glasgow in March and April in London.

“I also want to work more with business people and develop a life coaching programme with them.”