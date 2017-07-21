Sunderland park earns Green Flag for fifth time

A Wearside park has scooped an environmental award for the fifth year running.

Elba Park in Houghton has retained its prestigious Green Flag as a community amenity and wildlife haven.

Elba Park is going from strength to strength Andrea Baxter

Owned by national land management charity, The Land Trust, and managed by environmental charity, Groundwork North East and Cumbria, Elba Park is 52 hectares of public green space on a former coal mining site.

Since opening to the public in 2010, it has developed into a valuable asset.

The national Green Flag Awards, handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognise and reward the best parks and green spaces across the country.

A Green Flag Award highlights the hard work that land managers and rangers go to, to provide clean, well maintained, accessible sites that are places that people can enjoy and where wildlife can thrive.

Andrea Baxter, Senior Project Officer at Groundwork who leads the work at Elba Park, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded our Green Flag for the fifth year running. It has been a privilege to see the park develop over the past seven years.

“The amount of wildlife increases each year as does the number of people we work with in the community, and Elba Park is going from strength to strength.”

Ian Kendall, Estates Manager North East and Yorkshire at the Land Trust, added: “Elba Park is great for people and wildlife and brings so many benefits to the local community.

“The on-site team from Groundwork North East are incredibly passionate and hard-working and we’re delighted that their efforts, stemming from the Land Trust’s long-term vision and funding model to secure the future of the park, are being recognised with continued Green Flag status.”

A team of volunteers were happy to raise the flag at the park.

To find out more about Elba Park and upcoming activities visit www.thelandtrust.org.uk/space/elba-park.