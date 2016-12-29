Sunderland office block Phoenix House rises from ashes

A disused Sunderland office block has been given a facelift.

Phoenix House, close to Sunderland railway station, has been transformed into luxurious student accommodation in a multi-million pound renovation.

The building was developed by SSG Properties, a joint business venture between North-East property developers, Grayson Properties and Union Properties, who both have extensive experience in the sector.

The firm used local subcontractors to regenerate the building, supporting more than 100 jobs.

Akash Ghai, co-director of Grayson properties said: “After the success of our initial project, City View at Thornhill two years ago, we saw the vacant high street building as an opportunity to create modern housing for Sunderland’s growing student population.

“We hope the development will help support the area’s bright economic outlook, as the complex will increase footfall to the area and see smaller businesses thrive which will, in turn, boost the local economy.

“On completion, City View at Phoenix House was fully let and now has 90 students accommodated in the building.”

In addition to the main accommodation complex, the lower level offers commercial units to let to local small businesses and shops.

The renovation was managed by Magdalena Gajos-Docherty, co-director of Grayson Properties, who also designed the colourful façade of the city centre building.

City View is made up of 88 double rooms within a range of penthouse and deluxe studios and three, four, five and six-bedroomed flats. All rooms have an en-suite bathroom and communal areas are fitted with a 60-inch television and high speed WiFi.

The project was supported by a funding package from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Relationship director Nic Franklin said: “This is the second project we have supported SSG properties on and we’re confident it will be another major success.

“Real estate is an important sector for Lloyds Bank. Our latest report looking at UK housebuilders found firms expect to increase their annual turnover by 28 per cent in the next year, up from 25 per cent last year.

“As confidence grows, we are committed to providing tailored support to meet the growth ambitions of our customers in the industry.”