Sunderland nursery blaze was arson, say fire crews

Firefighters believe a blaze at a Sunderland nursery school was started deliberately.

An outdoor shed at Pennywell Early Years Centre, on Portsmouth Road, was destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

The blaze spread to a second shed, which also suffered fire damage.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 2.55am this morning, eight firefighters from community fire station in North Moor attended Portsmouth Road in Sunderland.

"This was a single-storey building used as a nursery.

"The fire was in an outdoor shed, which was 100% severely damaged by fire.

"The fire spread to a second shed, which sustained 20% moderate fire damage.

"The fire was extinguished using one hose reel. Two breathing apparatus' were also used.

"The cause is suspected malicious ignition."