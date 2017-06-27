Sunderland musicians headline Grenfell Tower fundraiser

Some of Sunderland's best-known musical faces are to perform at a concert to raise funds for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Grenfell Aid will be held at Newcastle's O2 Academy next month and will feature sets by Martin Longstaff, aka the Lake Poets; Barry Hyde, who will be performing an acoustic Futureheads solo set, and 12-year-old Tom 'Mouse' Smith, from East Rainton, who hit the headlines when he Tweeted an open letter to Simon Cowell, turning down an inviation to appear on Britain's Got Talent.

Tom 'Mouse' Smith

The gig, which will also feature Noel Gallagher and Paul Heaton tribute acts, has been organsied by Inspired Support and Inspiring Events CIC, an organisation made up of people with autism spectrum conditions, learning disabilities and support staff.

"Part of our social audit is to help people at times of tragedy and loss," said a spokesman.

"The team wanted to help the people of Grenfell in their hour of need and need as much publicity as we can get for the event.

"The people of Grenfell need our support and help following the tragedy at Grenfell Towers. We have organised a fundraising event to help those families who have suffered great losses.

Barry Hyde

"After a call to local musicians and artists, we were inundated with offers of support to perform at the fundraiser and the resulting Grenfell Aid was born.



"So we call upon the people of the North East to buy tickets for the Grenfell Aid Event and help us make a difference to the victims of this terrible tragedy. We have a stellar line up of musicians and bands to entertain you - so get your tickets asap before this sells out.

"We can all make a difference - so get your tickets fast."



Grenfell Aid will take place at the Academy on Friday, July 14. Tickets, priced at £5 plus booking fee and voluntary donation, go on sale from ticketmaster and the Academy box office tomorrow to for O2 priority pre-sale and on general sale on Friday.

Grenfell Tower