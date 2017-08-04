Sunderland mums and babies join breastfeeding national event

Mums from across Wearside came together to celebrate and international day of breastfeeding.

Women from the Sunderland Bosom Buddies group invited other breastfeeding mothers to join them to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.

Big Latch On as part of International Breastfeeding Week from left Lizzie Newby with baby Axel, Victoria Wainwright with baby Jensen and Laura Merrison with baby Matilda,

As part of the week the mothers came together at Seaburn beach to take part in the World’s Big Latch On event.

They were asked to come along with their families to support the international public awareness raising event and join other mothers across the world to simultaneously begin breastfeeding at exactly 10.30am in their respective times zones around the globe.

Coun Louise Farthing, portfolio holder for children’s services at Sunderland City Council, and the authority’s director of public health, Gillian Gibson, joined the women to give them their support.

Coun Farthing said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come along to support this event and help raise awareness of the many benefits of breastfeeding for both mams and babies.

“In Sunderland we work with a number of partners to support mams throughout their breastfeeding experience and I hope the event will help to raise awareness further.”

The international Big Latch On campaign was launched in 2005 by Women’s Health Action in New Zealand to promote the proven health, nutritional and psychological benefits of breastfeeding and demonstrate global support for breastfeeding in public.

Last year 17,992 breastfeeding mothers and their babies took part.

International organisers hope even more will have taken part this year to help encourage more Governments to introduce laws protecting breastfeeding mothers, which already exist in the UK and Europe but not in other parts of the developed world.

Ms Gibson said: “Many people in our region did not grow up with breastfeeding as the natural choice for feeding a baby.

“Now, more is known about the benefits of breastfeeding for babies and mothers and for mams who make the choice to breastfeed, there’s a range of advice and support available.

“It’s events like the Big Latch On that can show people what breastfeeding actually looks like, demonstrate that breastfeeding your baby is a natural thing to do, and support women to feel confident to breastfeed in public.”