Sunderland mum’s plea to ‘end nightmare’ as son Callum Young remains missing two years on

A mother whose son went missing two years ago has spoken of her “nightmare” as she continues to search for him.

Callum Young, then 22, was last seen at his bedsit close to the Aldi store on Hylton Road, Sunderland, on August 26, 2015.

Colleen Young is appealing for her son to return home.

Since then, no word has been heard from the former Southmoor student, with his bank account untouched and all his belongings left behind.

Now, on the second anniversary of his disappearance, his mum Colleen has appealed for help to track him down.

The 45-year-old said: “He’s missing out on so much, birthdays and Christmases with his family.

“All of us have been beside ourselves not knowing where he is.

“He can still get in touch, he knows where we members of the family live.

“We’ve had nothing from him at all.

“Nothing has come up from the police and they still keep in touch with us, but they can’t give us any sort of news.

“They don’t know what’s happened to him and they can’t get any further forward because there are no clues, nothing.

Mum Colleen Young says son Callum's disappearance remains a 'mystery'.

“The police looked at CCTV but nothing came up.

“They searched along the River Wear and around and about the area where he was living and I searched as well.

“It’s a nightmare. “I hope he is still out there.

“I hope somebody knows where he is or has seen him.”

Callum had previously worked in a chicken factory but was completing courses to help him find work when he went missing.

His disappearance was reported to police on August 30.

His family say it was completely out of character and we would be in contact everyday.

He is described as around 6ft tall with dark hair and has a tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts should contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 474 300815.