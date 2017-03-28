Sunderland MP slams ‘Legs-it’ newspaper front page saying ‘clock has been turned back 50 years’

A Wearside MP has slammed a national newspaper front page featuring prime minister Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon for “turning back the clock 50 years”.

Today’s Daily Mail front cover shows a picture of the meeting between the two leaders with the headline “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott.

The pair had a discussion in a Glasgow hotel yesterday ahead of Mrs May’s decision to trigger Article 50 tomorrow and start the process of Britain leaving the European Union.

Much criticism of the front page has followed.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott today said: “The future of the United Kingdom is quite literally in the hands of the Prime Minister and Scotland’s First Minster yet today’s front page news is their lower limbs.

“In a week when we all turned our clock forward by an hour, the Daily Mail have turned theirs back by 50 years.”

Sharon Hodgson MP.

Ms Elliott’s colleague Sharon Hodgson, who represents Washington and Sunderland West, added: “For a national newspaper’s political commentary on two of our most senior female politicians to be boiled down to their appearances, rather than what they discussed about the future of our country reminds us just how far we still have to go before women are treated seriously by certain sections of society.

“Regardless of if you agree or disagree with Theresa May’s or Nicola Sturgeon’s political stance - they deserve the utmost respect as two of our nation’s top politicians.

“The question ultimately is: are we even surprised when it comes to the Daily Mail anymore?”

The MPs’ party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “It’s 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history.

“Shame on the Daily Mail.”